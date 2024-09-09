Mount Lucas Management LP Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 85.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,409 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MGM opened at $35.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Macquarie cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

