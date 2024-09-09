Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $273,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Duolingo by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $6,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.0 %

DUOL stock opened at $208.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average is $201.68. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 214.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,055 shares of company stock valued at $17,991,606. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

