Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $517,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $212.24 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

