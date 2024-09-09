MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 543,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 147,709 shares.The stock last traded at $171.37 and had previously closed at $167.77.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,446,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

