Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Trading Down 3.4%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 27,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 261,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $506.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 712,200.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.