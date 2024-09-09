MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $147.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

