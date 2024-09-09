Nano (XNO) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $116.31 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,033.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00563170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00109515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00312443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00036700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00081492 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.