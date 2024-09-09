National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,665,000 after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

