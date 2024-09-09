Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $24.80

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $24.14. Nayax shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 244 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Nayax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYAX

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Nayax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.