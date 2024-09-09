Needham & Company LLC Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $2.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.39.

CHPT stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

