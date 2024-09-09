Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 124.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE PRO opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $841.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. PROS has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in PROS by 21.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

