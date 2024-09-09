Neil Rogan Buys 5,726 Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan purchased 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,905.98 ($13,025.61).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of £247.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.49. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 141.40 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.54 ($2.41).

Get Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust alerts:

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.