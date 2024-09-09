NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.17

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.17 and last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 146403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 56.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

