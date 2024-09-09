Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by China Renaissance

China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $680.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $665.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

