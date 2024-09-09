NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

