Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Up 7.2%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.21. 255,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 590,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 190,632 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

