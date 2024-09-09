New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.57

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 235789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

