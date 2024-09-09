NewAmsterdam Pharma’s (NAMS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NAMS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NAMS stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 202,250 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at $7,684,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 423,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

