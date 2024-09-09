NewAmsterdam Pharma’s (NAMS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NAMS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

NAMS stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 202,250 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at $7,684,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 423,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.