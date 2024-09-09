Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

