News Co. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
News has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NWS opened at $27.65 on Monday. News has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
