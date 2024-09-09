Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $23.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $23,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,604 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 661,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after purchasing an additional 579,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

