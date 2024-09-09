Notcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $819.73 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $819.73 million and approximately $95.76 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000109 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00772494 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $74,720,211.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

