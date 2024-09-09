Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $132.15 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

