NRI Wealth Management LC Invests $1.80 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MA opened at $476.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $439.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.65.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,931 shares of company stock worth $480,677,932 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Broadcom Serves Up a Trend-Following Entry for Investors
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Intel Eyes Foundry Sale: Is This the Solution to Its Stock Woes?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Best AI ETFs for Investors: Balancing Performance, Fees, and Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.