NRI Wealth Management LC Makes New $25.09 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,092,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 19.4% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $448.69 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.43 and a 200 day moving average of $456.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.