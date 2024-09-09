NRI Wealth Management LC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 0.3% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $106.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.56. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

