Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.67

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 101827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
