Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.20

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 148845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

