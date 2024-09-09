Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.15. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

