Oak Thistle LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

