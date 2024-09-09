Oak Thistle LLC Invests $529,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

