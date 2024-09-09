Oak Thistle LLC Invests $635,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

