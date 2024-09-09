Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 103.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $180.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $187.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

