Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $675,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,605. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

