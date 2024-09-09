Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 161.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 302,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $149.00 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

