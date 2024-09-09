Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 186 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $181.84 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

