Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $106,206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after buying an additional 1,680,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

