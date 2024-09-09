Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.89 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $370.13 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.02 or 0.04175422 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00042750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05005305 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $7,856,119.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.