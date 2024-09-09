Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0530

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $374.45 million and $15.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

