Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Oklo Stock Down 4.0 %
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter.
Oklo Company Profile
AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc
