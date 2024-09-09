Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Oklo Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE OKLO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter.

Oklo Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

