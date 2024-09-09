Oppenheimer Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $955.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $925.00 to $955.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST opened at $876.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $857.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.74. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $918.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

