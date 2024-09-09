Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,450,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.62. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.