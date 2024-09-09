Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.98-14.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.05 billion.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.91. 19,984,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,598. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $385.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.30.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

