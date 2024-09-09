Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oracle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $139.89. 17,161,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,343. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $385.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

