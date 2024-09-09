Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

ORMP stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. On average, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

