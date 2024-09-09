Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.80

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 6085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6141 dividend. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

