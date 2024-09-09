Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.98

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.98 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 194217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.44.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Read More

