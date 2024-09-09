PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.69% of PACCAR worth $373,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.2 %

PCAR traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.37. 96,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

