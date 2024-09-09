Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

