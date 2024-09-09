Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $342.11 and last traded at $340.10. 452,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,306,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,065,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,489,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 255.8% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

